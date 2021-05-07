First Alert: Mother’s Day could be stormy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Isolated to scattered severe storms appear possible for Mother’s Day Sunday for portions of the Mid-South.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the WMC Action News 5 area under SLIGHT and MARGINAL risks for severe storms.
The timing for storms will primarily be in the afternoon and evening.
Primary severe weather threats include hail and damaging winds. There could also be localized flash flooding, especially for areas south of I-40.
As for today (Friday), we will have abundant sunshine, low humidity and cool temperatures in the lower 70s. Clouds will move in later this afternoon and evening and it will be mostly cloudy tonight. A stray shower will also be possible this evening and low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
Temperatures will warm up Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. There is a slight chance for a few showers on Saturday, but it looks mostly dry.
After the cold front that brings us rain and storms on Sunday, some showers may linger into early Monday and clouds are expected to stick around all day with unseasonably cool temperatures with highs in the upper 60s through the end of the week.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.