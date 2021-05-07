Gap in care, research and funding for rare blood disorder disproportionately affecting Black Americans

“Now you asked why is that bill so important. We believe it’s very important because it additionally got sickle cell disease a seat at the table specifically with the top policymakers so they can understand the importance and keep up with what is going on with it,” said French who lobbied on behalf of the organization to get the bill passed.



Sickle cell dates back to 1910, but according to the FDA, for more than 100 years sickle cell patients had only one drug treatment option that was approved in 1998. Two more have been approved since.



Dodson says more has to be done to save more lives.



We asked Dodson what was his biggest fear concerning this disease. he said, “Not being there for my family, because you’re taught at an early age your life expectancy is shortened.”



The median life expectancy for sickle cell patients is about 40-years-old.



Dodson turns 46 this year, beating the odds one day at a time.



If you would like to donate or learn more about the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee visit https://www.sicklecelltn.org/.