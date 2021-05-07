Graduation ceremonies happening across the Mid-South

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - In person graduation ceremonies are back in the Mid-South.
Ole Miss students who didn’t get to walk across the stage last year due to COVID-19 finally got the chance to do so.
“Graduates of 2020 will you all please rise. Please join me in congratulating these outstanding graduates.”
2020 was a wild ride, one college students are glad to be done with.
“Oh, you know it’s been a crazy year, but I’m glad that we had the chance to come back, and I can finally walk across the stage and see my parents and really share this moment with them,” said Ole Miss graduate Savannah Sullivan.
“It’s something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” said Keyon Jefferson, another Ole Miss graduate.
Many didn’t think there would be an in-person ceremony, and that’s why walking across the stage was even more meaningful.
“It was definitely a milestone in my life I think the thing I was focused on most was seeing my dean and my department chair and being able to get their congratulations and finally close that chapter of my life,” said Ole Miss graduate Jennifer Lauriello.
Graduates say their last year of college was challenging to say the least.
“Oh my gosh, it was crazy. I mean, just the sudden shutdown and the online classes, it was definitely very challenging,” said on Ole Miss graduate, Blaine Sinak.
Ole Miss will have ceremonies until Saturday. Tickets were only required for the School of Business Administration Master’s Degree ceremony.
