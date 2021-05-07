Iverson Classic underway at Bartlett High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With COVID-19 canceling the McDonald’s All American Game, and the Jordan Brand Classic this year, most of the top high school basketball talent in the country is right here in Memphis this weekend for the Iverson Classic.
They’re playing out at Bartlett High School doing the skills challenge Friday and inviting other top players in the area to play ahead of the main event.
Houston’s TJ Madlock, CBHS’ Reese McMullen, and ECS’ Kameron Jones were some of the headliners Friday night.
Saturday is the main event with 30 of the top players in the country playing each other. They’ll be coached by NBA greats, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on one side, and Rasheed Wallace and Bonzi Wells on the other.
Names to look out for, 2021 number one player, Chet Holmgren, and big man Paolo Banchero. Also Memphis commits Johnathan Lawson and Josh Minott.
NBA Scouts also in attendance for the big game and making a showing is NBA great Allen Iverson himself, getting a standing ovation and drawing a crowd. He was working with the little kids on their jumpers, trying to show them up.
The Iverson Classic All-Star Game tips off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bartlett High School.
