Kennedy Chandler heading to USA hoops trials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphian Kennedy Chandler has been invited to play in the Iverson Classic but opted out.
He’s also been invited to try out for the USA U-19 National team, which will play in the FIBA World Cup beginning July 3.
Chandler is a 2-time Tennessee Mr. Basketball winner at Briarcrest High School.
He transferred to Sunrise Prep in Kansas for his senior year.
Chandler, rated the number one point guard in the country, will play his college ball at Tennessee.
