Mayor tops State of the City address with growth in public safety

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The mayor of Southaven gave his eight State of the City address Friday.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite talked about tremendous growth in the city.
In addition to economic growth, Musselwhite talked about the growth in public safety. One project that’s finally in the works is a new fire station on Star Landing Road. Musselwhite said construction of the project is scheduled to start in the coming days.
“Everything in a city starts with public safety. That has been our number one priority. It always will be,” said Musselwhite.
The mayor also discussed a three-year plan to expand the Southaven Police Department. He said for the first time in years, there are no vacant police officer positions in the city. Musselwhite also mentioned the addition of body cameras and adding the west precinct on Highway 51.
