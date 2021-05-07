MPD: 2 law enforcement officers shot near Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two law enforcement officers Friday afternoon.
Memphis police say just after 2:30 p.m. the Violent Crimes Unit was in the area near Alabama and Mosby searching for a carjacked vehicle involved in a crash.
While conducting the search near Leath Street and Peach Avenue, a Memphis police officer and an ATF agent were struck by gunfire. MPD says the suspects fled the scene in a red sedan.
Both officers were rushed to Regional One with non-critical injuries, according to MPD Interim Chief Mike Ryall.
The agency says no officers returned fire.
Officers have three suspects detained and another is still on the run.
We have crews on the scene and will update this story as we receive information.
