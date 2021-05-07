Palestinians, Israel police clash at Al-Aqsa Mosque; 53 hurt

Demonstrators burn representations of Israeli and U.S flags during the annual Al-Quds, or Jerusalem, Day rally, with the Azadi (Freedom) monument tower seen at left, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, May 7, 2021. Iran held a limited anti-Israeli rally amid the coronavirus pandemic to mark the Quds Day. After the late Ayatollah Khomeini, leader of the Islamic Revolution and founder of present-day Iran, toppled the pro-Western Shah in 1979, he declared the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as an international day of struggle against Israel and for the liberation of Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) (Source: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi/AP)