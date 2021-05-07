Rain chances increase for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cool with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s this morning. We will have full sunshine today and low humidity. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s. Clouds will move in after 5 pm and it will be mostly cloudy tonight. A stray shower will also be possible this evening and low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 72 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 56 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 mph.
THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will warm up Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. There is a slight chance for a few showers on Saturday, but it looks mostly dry. Scattered showers and storms will be likely throughout the day Sunday, which may impact Mother’s Day plans. Rain will be heaviest in the late afternoon and evening.
NEXT WEEK: Some rain may linger into early Monday and clouds will stick around all day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s through the end of the week. There will also be a chance for showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
