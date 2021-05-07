Search continues for man suspected of firing shots at officers, 3 others in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two officers who were taken to Regional One Medical Center after being shot Friday afternoon are in non-critical condition.
Police have three suspects in custody but one is still on the run.
It all comes after two officers who were investigating a carjacking near the Medical District were hit with gunfire and rushed to the hospital. Officials say they are expected to recover and area neighbors don’t know what to think.
”It’s crazy,” said Edwin Moore.
Moore and his neighbors saw police everywhere near the Medical District on multiple streets after officers from the violent crimes unit were shot by suspects.
”It’s our understanding no officers fired their weapon. The individuals who shot the officers were of course the ones that fired their weapons,” said Interim police director, Mike Ryall.
He said one officer was shot in the arm and the other in the leg. According to investigators, the officers were in the area of Mosby and Alabama around 2:30 p.m. looking for suspects who were in a red vehicle that had been carjacked and was also involved in a crash.
While the officers continued to search in the area of Peach and Leath, several suspects in a red car fired at the officers then fled the scene.
Moore says it’s not unusual to hear shots fired in the area but shots involving officers almost never happens.
Officers were able to detain three suspects, but the fourth one got away. Information on the suspects has not been released at this time.
”They need to hurry up and catch him,” said Moore. “He’s a threat to everybody if he’s here loose shooting at the police.”
The huge police presence was in the area for hours right across the street from Le Bonheur Children’s hospital where dozens and dozens of employees were getting off work walking by it all.
The University of Tennessee Health Science Center police sent out an alert describing the situation telling students and employees to steer clear.
The officers taken to Regional One are expected to recover.
”Our officers put themselves in harms way every day,” said Ryalls.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.