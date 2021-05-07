Shelby County Sheriff’s Office offering handgun safety classes to the public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is offering handgun safety classes.
The new safety training initiative is open to Shelby County citizens and comes after Governor Bill Lee signed a new law allowing permitless carry of handguns beginning July 1.
The inaugural handgun safety class will be held May 22 at the SCSO Training Academy Multiplex room located at 993 Dovecrest Road.
Class times are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be taught by SCSO certified firearms instructors. No live weapons will be fired. Additional class dates will be announced.
The sheriff’s office is advising that no guns are allowed in the safety training classes and guns are prohibited from being on the property. Attendees will be screened at the door. Any attendee under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
To register for the May 22 class, call or text the SCSO Training Academy at 901-562-3059 or email GunSafetyClass@shelby-sheriff.org.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.