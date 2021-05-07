Shelby County weekly COVID-19 test positivity sees slight increase; 155 new cases reported Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reported a slight increase in weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate Friday.
Last week, the county saw its first decrease in more than a month, dropping from 7 percent to 6.4 percent. It went up again to 6.8 percent for the last week of April. The data is delayed by about a week, so we won’t know until next Friday what this week’s test positivity rate registered.
The health department reported 155 new cases Friday but no more deaths. So far, there have been 96,376 cases and 1,628 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 1,574 active cases in Shelby County.
The health department reports 229,153 people are now fully vaccinated in the county.
On Thursday, the COVID-19 task force reported the county was making progress toward its goal of vaccinating 700,000 residents.
The task force also said it’s planning for vaccinations for younger teens as Pfizer nears approval for children 12 to 15.
Find a vaccination site at covid19.memphistn.gov.
