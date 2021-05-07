UofM, UTHSC holding in-person graduations this weekend with COVID-19 restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend, University of Memphis students will graduate in person at the Liberty Bowl, but some COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
This time last year students had to stay home, but now they’ll walk the stage to receive their diplomas.
There are limits to how many can attend. Ceremonies are ticket-only events and students are only allowed to invite up to eight guests each.
All guests and graduates have to wear masks.
Commencement ceremonies kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, and there will be a livestream for those who can’t attend.
The UofM isn’t the only school holding in-person graduation ceremonies this weekend.
Medical professionals graduating from UT Health Sciences Center will graduate in person for the first time since 2019. Close to 800 students are graduating in medicine, nursing, dentistry and pharmacy.
Masks are required and guests will be seated six feet apart.
