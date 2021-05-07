UofM’s Ryan Silverfield, Brady White named TSWA Coach and Player of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis Head Football Coach Ryan Silverfield and former quarterback Brady White have been named Tennessee Sports Writers Association Coach and Player of the Year.
UofM says Silverfield set a program record for winning percentage by a first-year coach and led the team to an 8-3 record in 2020.
Silverfield also helped the team set school records for the longest home winning streak which sits at 15 games and ranks fifth in the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision.
White, completed his collegiate football career in 2020 holding the Tigers’ record with 28 wins as a starting quarterback, 10,690 passing yards and 90 passing touchdowns. The university says he was also ranked fifth nationally in passing touchdowns and sixth nationally in passing yards.
White was also the winner of the 31st William V. Campbell Trophy commonly known as the Academic Heisman.
Congratulations to them both. Go Tigers Go!
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.