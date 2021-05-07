UofM’s Ryan Silverfield, Brady White named TSWA Coach and Player of the Year

In this Dec. 7, 2019 photo, Memphis deputy head coach Ryan Silverfield, left, watches a replay on the scoreboard with quarterback Brady White, right, during an NCAA college football game between Memphis and Cincinnati for the American Athletic Conference championship in Memphis, Tenn. Silverfield was named head coach Friday, Dec. 13, after after Mike Norvell accepted the head coach position at Florida State. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Source: Mark Humphrey)