U.S. Marshals and Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office conduct sex offender operation

BOLIVER, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals and the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sex offender operation this week.
Operation Chickasaw was underway May 4 and May 5.
During the operation, 35 convicted sex offenders were investigated to ensure they are following their requirements. Twenty-five sex offenders were in compliance with the sex offender registry law and seven offenders were out of compliance. Three offenders are still being investigated.
James Williams was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender. The six remaining non-compliant offenders will be further investigated for prosecution.
Four other people were arrested for felony crimes that were uncovered during the operation. See arrests and charges below:
Chad Johnson
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of a controlled substance
Kendall Saintignan
- Drug possession
David Ramsey
- Felon in possession of a firearm
Donald Stringer
- Failure to appear on a previous failure to register as a sex offender charge
In addition to deputy marshal’s, the U.S. Marshal Service provided funds that will be used to purchase needed equipment for the Hardeman County Sex Offender mission.
