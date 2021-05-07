West Tennessee Drug Task Force team named 2020 Team of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of law enforcement officers that work to keep drugs and criminals off the streets in West Tennessee received a huge honor this week.
The West Tennessee Drug Task Force interdiction team has been named the 2020 Team of the Year.
These law enforcement officers reduce illegal drug trafficking, by working with 932 agencies along the major drug corridors like I-40.
“These guys never quit coming to work. They never quit hitting the streets. They never quit searching for criminals who are trying to destroy communities and trying to harm lives,” said Amy Weirich, Shelby County District Attorney General.
In 2020, this task force conducted 140 traffic stops across Shelby, Fayette and Haywood counties.
Along with hundreds of arrests, they confiscated marijuana, heroin, Fentanyl, other dangerous drugs worth more than $100 million.
