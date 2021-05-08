City Watch: 1-year-old boy missing, last seen with father during unsupervised visit

City Watch: 1-year-old boy missing, last seen with father during unsupervised visit
Missing 1-year-old Jonathan Funchess (Source: WMC/MPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 8, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 7:59 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing endangered one-year-old from Memphis.

Memphis Police Department says Jonathan Funchess Jr. was last seen with his father Jonathan Funchess Sr. during an unsupervised visit on Spottswood Ave around 6:48 p.m.

The child is described as a light-skinned Black male, with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants, white and pink Nike air-max tennis shoes.

According to officials, the father can’t be contacted and is refusing to return the child. His car is described as 2009 Cadillac 4-door black with tag TN/ODP4812.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.