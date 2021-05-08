Court documents detail events of shooting involving ATF agent, MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two law enforcement officers have been released from the hospital after being shot in the Medical District Friday afternoon. And all four suspected shooters are under arrest.
A Memphis Police Officer and an ATF agent were in non-critical condition following the shooting, but their agencies have not identified them.
Soon after the shooting, a manhunt began for a fourth person suspected of shooting at the officers, he, along with three other people, is now under arrest.
Court documents naming two of the four suspects arrested for shooting at the law enforcement officers say no shooter acted alone, alleging all four people encountered by the officers fired shots.
Four people are under arrest, 19-year-old Barium Martin, 19-year-old Adairius Armstrong, 18-year-old Julius Armstrong and a 17-year-old.
All four suspects are charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and the employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. when the officer and ATF agent were shot near Peach and Leath while investigating a carjacking.
The officers, in court documents, say during the investigation people in a red Ford Focus started shooting at them, hitting both of them.
Soon after police responded to the shooting, they reported three people had been detained and a fourth was on the run, later identified as Julius Armstrong.
The injured officers, in court documents, said a man wearing a red hoodie fired a shot at them.
An affidavit for Martin said he was found in a red hoodie.
