Family of 10-year-old drowning victim thanks SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a 10-year-old boy who drowned after saving his younger sister from a frozen pond back in February is giving a big thank you to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, the Luckett family visited three patrol deputies who worked to rescue Benjamin after saving his six-year-old sister Abigail.
The Luckett parents and children not only thanked the deputies but also spent time with them to ask any questions about the day they lost their brother.
SCSO says the family was able to give the deputies thank you cards and photographs with a donation for the a charity of the agency’s choice.
One of the Luckett’s was also presented with a signed proclamation certificate signed by Sheriff Floyd Bonner, a commemorative coin and the SCSO shoulder patch.
