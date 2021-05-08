Increasing clouds tonight followed by rain & storms tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will start to thicken up tonight as an approaching cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms on Mother’s Day. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed a SLIGHT Risk of storms over much of the Mid-South for Sunday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy with a southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.
MOTHER’S DAY: Cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could reach severe limits and could produce damaging wind, hail, and heavy rain. Highs will climb into the mid 70s.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms before midnight then some clearing overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
