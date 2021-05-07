Shelby County Covid-19 Case Update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 136 new cases Saturday and one additional death. So far, there have been 96,512 cases and 1,629 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Currently, there are 1,562 active cases in Shelby County.
The health department reports 229,153 people are now fully vaccinated in the county.
The COVID-19 task force reported Thursday, that the county was making progress toward its goal of vaccinating 700,000 residents.
The task force also said it’s planning for vaccinations for younger teens as Pfizer nears approval for children 12 to 15.
