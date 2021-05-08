Spotty showers Saturday morning with your First Alert to the threat of Mother’s Day storms

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.