Strong to severe storms possible for Mother’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move across the Mid-South on Sunday bringing showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the WMC Action News 5 area under a SLIGHT RISK (2 out of 5) for severe storms.
Peak timing of Sunday’s severe storms will extend from mid-afternoon through late evening. Sunday’s primary severe weather risks will include damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Additionally, a few storms could produce very large hail through early evening.
Flash flooding will be possible, particularly over east Arkansas and north Mississippi Sunday evening.
Secondary risks include a few short-lived tornadoes, over any portion of the Midsouth on Sunday.
Sunday afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
Beyond Sunday, expect below average temperatures for much of next week.
Clouds will linger with a slight chance for a shower and highs in the upper 60s Monday.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
