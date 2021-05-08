UofM Class of 2021 graduates cross the stage at the Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly 3,000 University of Memphis students were able to celebrate their graduation in person this weekend.
This time last year most commencement ceremonies were virtual but Saturday students got to cross the stage at the Liberty Bowl.
Ceremonies were ticket-only events and students were only allowed to invite up to eight guests each.
Guests and graduates wore masks and there was a live stream online for those who couldn’t be there.
”I don’t even know the words it’s like I’m so happy and thankful for everything and having them here, it’s like a blessing in itself,” said Jerquintez Gipson, Class of 2021.
“It means so much, honestly the graduation would’ve been meaningless if none of my family came,” said Sumeiah Altareb, Class of 2021.
“It’s such a blessing because not everybody can get to this point in their life for one reason or another, so we’re thankful to God for letting this be something that we can do especially on a perfect day like this,” said Caleb Suggs, Class of 2021.
Congratulations to all the graduates this weekend!
