FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms will impact the Mid-South this afternoon and evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a First Alert Weather Day this Mother’s Day as severe thunderstorms will be possible afternoon and evening. Ahead of today’s storms, we are already seeing breezy conditions and a Wind Advisory will be in place for parts of the Mid-South from 7 AM - 5 PM, some gusts up to 40 mph will be possible.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Mid-South under an ENHANCED RISK (3 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms today. Peak timing of today’s severe storms will extend from mid-afternoon through late evening. The primary severe weather risks will include damaging winds and large hail. Flash flooding will be possible, particularly over east central Arkansas and north Mississippi Sunday evening. Secondary risks include a few short-lived tornadoes, over any portion of the Midsouth.
TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers possible in the morning and rain and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could reach severe limits and could produce damaging wind, hail, and heavy rain. Highs will climb into the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Storms ending around sunset with a few showers lingering with mostly cloudy skies. Low around 50.
THIS WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
Erin Thomas
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
Facebook: Erin Thomas
Twitter: @ErinThomaswx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.