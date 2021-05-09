FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY this Mother’s Day due to threat of severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a First Alert Weather Day this Mother’s Day as severe thunderstorms will be possible afternoon and evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Mid-South under an ENHANCED RISK (3 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms today.
The primary severe weather risks will include damaging winds and large hail. Flash flooding will be possible, particularly over east central Arkansas and north Mississippi Sunday evening. Secondary risks include a few short-lived tornadoes, over any portion of the Midsouth.
Peak timing of today’s severe storms will extend from mid-afternoon through late evening.
Ahead of today’s storms, we are already seeing breezy conditions and a Wind Advisory will be in place for parts of the Mid-South from 7 AM - 5 PM, some gusts up to 40 mph will be possible.
Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android. Don’t forget to enable location and notifications so you can be alerted to severe weather in your area.
Storms will end around sunset, but a few showers will linger tonight. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies with Low around 50 by Monday morning.
Monday will be cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
Erin Thomas
