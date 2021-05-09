Mayor Strickland proposes bonuses for police, firefighters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is proposing a pay bonus for Memphis police and firefighters, thanks in part to money the city received through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.
Strickland originally proposed giving police officers and firefighters a two percent raise.
The mayor says he is still proposing that raise.
But he is announcing another proposal in addition to that.
Strickland says thanks to money the city received through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and a higher than expected increase in sales tax revenue in the public safety referendum fund, he’s now able to propose a 9 percent bonus for police and firefighters.
The mayor says the city will also follow that up with bonuses over the next two years if those employees agree to stay.
Strickland says the bonuses will make the city much more competitive in recruiting and retention.
“We are losing police officers at a higher pace in the last three or four years through retirements or other reasons,” said Strickland.
The bonus would be paid out over two installments, in the summer and winter.
Strickland says he’s also proposing a one-time bonus for all other city employees.
It’s up to the council to approve these proposals.
