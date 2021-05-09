Tipton County communities clean up after tornado sweeps through

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews, consisting of neighbors and first responders, in Tipton County wrapped up for the night on Sunday after a tornado swept through hours before.
It was just after 4:30 p.m. when residents started seeing formations in the clouds.
One of the main areas affected by the storm was the Drummonds community, specifically Glen Springs Road.
“Probably ten minutes later, we started getting reports of damage, structure damage: homes, sheds, vehicles, a lot of debris, and a lot of trees down,” said Chief Shannon Beasley with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.
Beasley and County EMA Director, Tommy Dunavant followed the path of damage after the tornado lifted, and told us the tornado went East, impacting parts of Munford and Gilt Edge.
“This is getting kind of late in the year for this,” Dunavant said, informing us the time he instructs severe weather preparedness is in early March, “but this one came up quickly. It was a pretty significant tornado.”
“I knew that we were getting some storms, but I would’ve never thought that it would be right here,” said Nikki Tolbert, who lives on Glen Springs Road.
Tolbert is an amateur storm chaser. She was following the formations but didn’t realize it was hovering right over her backyard.
“It’s not like we’ve never seen them before,” Tolbert said. “We do have a storm shelter for a reason, but it’s never hit our property like this, not this bad.”
Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries, so far, just piles of debris with a community ready to pick it up, thankful to be alive.
“I was getting phone calls saying ‘We’re on our way. We’re bringing chainsaws. We’re on our way,’” Tolbert recalled.
“Neighbors are helping neighbors,” Beasley said. “There’s a bunch of trees down. It’s just a lot of good folks that live in Tipton County and basically this area right here. They’re very thankful for all that help.”
“There are some hurt feelings and some broken hearts, but physically we are OK,” Tolbert added. “Our animals are OK, and that’s all that matters.”
Dunavant has been in contact with the National Weather Service (NWS) and said they will be on site Monday to assess the situation and give a grade on how powerful the tornado was.
