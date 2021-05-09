MRPP marks 96th anniversary of Mid-South hero at Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marked the 96th anniversary of a Mid-South hero. We remember Tom Lee., selflessly saving 32 people from a riverboat disaster in the Mississippi River.
The Memphis River Parks Partnership marked the occasion with a small, socially distant gathering. Descendants of Lee and descendants of the survivors came together at Hero’s Plaza in Tom Lee Park.
“He was a worthy man, just like the workers had to say “I am a man.” It took a long time. But Memphis has come a long way and we should be honoring Tom Lee as a worthy human being and a great hero. It’s good that we recognize him here,” said Congressman Steve Cohen.
Everyone is invited to celebrate your personal heroes.
You can still post pictures using the hashtag Tom Lee Day and tag Memphis River Parks on social media.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.