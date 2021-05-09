Officer fires shot at suspect amid robbery investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect accused of breaking into several cars at a Memphis hotel Sunday morning is on the run.
Memphis Police say officers were investigating the robberies shortly after 7 a.m. at the Extended Stay on Quail Hollow when the suspect, occupying a gray vehicle, began driving towards the officers.
One of the officers fired a shot as the suspect fled the scene, according to MPD. It is unclear if the suspect was hit by gunfire but investigators are checking area hospitals for gunshot victims.
No officers were injured during the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
