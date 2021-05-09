SCHD reports over 1,500 active COVID-19 cases countywide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 158 new cases since Saturday and one additional death. So far, there have been 96,670 cases and 1,630 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Currently, there are 1,579 active cases in Shelby County.
The health department reports 234,826 people are now fully vaccinated across the county.
The COVID-19 task force reported Thursday, that the county was making progress toward its goal of vaccinating 700,000 residents.
The task force also said it’s planning for vaccinations for younger teens as Pfizer nears approval for children 12 to 15.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.