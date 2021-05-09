Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the Mid-South until 9 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 9 PM for most of the Mid-South. A cold front will be pushing southward across the Mid-South and along the front a few storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being heavy rain, hail and strong gusty wind. The tornado risk is low but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. A Wind Advisory will be in place for parts of the Mid-South through 5 PM, some gusts up to 40 mph will be possible.