Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the Mid-South until 9 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 9 PM for most of the Mid-South. A cold front will be pushing southward across the Mid-South and along the front a few storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being heavy rain, hail and strong gusty wind. The tornado risk is low but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. A Wind Advisory will be in place for parts of the Mid-South through 5 PM, some gusts up to 40 mph will be possible.
THIS EVENING: Cloudy with scattered storms likely through evening. A few storms could reach severe limits and could produce damaging wind, hail, and heavy rain. Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Storms possible until around 9 PM but a few showers could linger until midnight then becoming mostly cloudy with lows near 50.
THIS WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry and warmer with highs near 80 both days.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.