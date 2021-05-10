Appeals court dismisses request for DNA testing in Sedley Alley rape, murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has dismissed a petition for more DNA testing submitted by the family of a man who was convicted and executed for a brutal rape and murder.
Sedley Alley was put to death in 2006 for the 1985 rape and murder of 19-year-old Suzanne Marie Collins, a Marine in Millington.
Alley’s family believes further DNA testing could exonerate him of the murder. Friday, the court of appeals issued its ruling, saying Alley’s estate does not meet the standards of the Post-Conviction DNA Analysis Act and upheld a lower court’s 2019 ruling.
