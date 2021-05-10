Best Life: Balancing work and home life for working moms

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – For the first time in decades, mothers are facing demands like never before. Homeschooling, the pandemic, financial stress, and pressure from work, it’s all adding up to a she-session. Women are dropping out of the workforce at an astounding rate with nearly three million women calling it quits during the pandemic. Moms who are working are facing a guilt that they are failing at everything. But experts say it’s time working moms change their attitude.