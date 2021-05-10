Bird offers free rides to vaccinations in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bird is offering free rides to help residents get to their COVID-19 vaccine in Memphis.
Download the Bird app and enter the code “HEALTHY2021” to unlock two free rides.
“Bird is committed to helping to provide safe, reliable and environmentally friendly transportation for everyone in Memphis,” said a Bird spokesperson. “That’s also why we offer 50% off rides with our Community Pricing, flyer attached, for eligible participants, in addition to our free rides for Healthcare Workers.”
