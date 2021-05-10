A cool and rainy pattern in place to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A west to east flow will keep clouds, showers, and below average temperatures in the Mid-South through mid-week followed by sunshine and gradually warmer temperatures by the end of the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, a northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few isolated to widely scattered showers along with a breezy northeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows in the low to mid 50s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
