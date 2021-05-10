COVID-19 in Shelby County: 114 new cases, 1,587 active cases county-wide

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 10, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT - Updated May 10 at 10:21 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reported 114 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

No additional deaths were reported.

As of Monday, there have been 96,784 cases and 1,630 deaths.

There are currently 1,587 active cases, according to the health department.

The most recent weekly test positivity rate is 6.8 percent for the week ending May 1. It ticked up slightly from the previous week, but remained lower than two weeks before.

According to the health department, 324,766 people have received vaccines in Shelby County and 236,487 are now fully vaccinated.

Demand has decreased significantly over the last month as seen in the chart below, which shows dose counts by vaccination date. Last week, 12,673 doses were administered by the City of Memphis, which leads Shelby County vaccination efforts.

