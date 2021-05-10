5 detainees in custody after escape from Wilder Youth Development Center

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says five violent detainees who allegedly escaped the Wilder Youth Development Center Sunday night are now back in custody.
FCSO says the teens left in an “unknown direction of travel” after escaping the facility on foot. They were being detained on charges including carjacking, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon, theft of property and evading arrest.
Four of the teens are from Memphis and one is from Selmer, according to investigators.
Names of the juveniles cannot be reported by law.
Investigators believe the teens may have attempted to steal a vehicle from the facility during their escape.
