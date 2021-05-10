Ex-boyfriend wanted in connection with weekend shooting of woman, 11-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a weekend City Watch for a 1-year-old boy and a shooting with an 11-year-old victim are connected, and one of the children’s fathers is the suspect.
It started Saturday afternoon when police say Jonathan Funchess picked up the younger boy at the boy’s mother’s house. A police report says Funchess pushed passed the woman and went into her bedroom where he found another man, then choked her, threw her to the ground, pushed her and stomped on her head.
The woman screamed and her friend came running, according to the report, and Funchess took off with the toddler.
Later in the day, police say the woman and her older son were on the way to her mother’s house when they pulled into the parking lot of a restaurant in Orange Mound and she “felt pressure and something hitting the left side of her head.”
Police say the woman sped away when she heard her son screaming in the backseat and saw Funchess standing behind her car with a gun.
The woman and her son drove at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. Police say they both had non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators recovered multiple shell casings from the restaurant and spotted security cameras that may have recorded the incident.
Police issued a City Watch for the 1-year-old boy and a relative brought him to the police station.
Police say Funchess has not been arrested.
