Federal COVID-19 vaccination site to end operations in Memphis May 19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal vaccination site’s six weeks in Memphis are almost up.
The site’s goal was to administer 21,000 shots a week, but low demand caused it to fall short of that.
FEMA, the Department of Defense and other federal partners committed to at least six weeks in Memphis, administering the COVID-19 vaccine. If vaccine uptake was good, there was a chance federal partners would stay longer.
However, with an average of about 1,000 shots being administered here a day out of the 3,000 available, it’s likely the federal vaccination site will finish its work in Memphis May 19.
“I don’t want people to fear that simply because we’re demobilizing the federal portion of the Pipkin site we won’t have capacity to serve you,” City of Memphis COO Doug McGowen said.
The City of Memphis getting ready to transition the Pipkin Building back to a regular city-run public vaccination site. This week is the last full week of operations at the FEMA Community Vaccination Center, the federal mass vaccination site that opened five weeks ago.
Federal partners will finish up their six week commitment next Wednesday.
“Pipkin will remain for the foreseeable future a vaccination site,” McGowen said.
For now, all seven public vaccination sites in Shelby County will continue operation, and the City of Memphis will remain vaccine distributors in the county, even as vaccine demand remains low. There were high hopes for the federal site when it was announced in March, which had the capacity to administer 3,000 shots a day- 21,000 a week.
A four-week average showed about 1,000 shots were administered a day. During that time, vaccine administrators did everything from doing away with appointments to gift card giveaways to get more people to choose the vaccine.
Now, the Shot for Shot sweepstakes is offering a car to one person who is vaccinated by May 31.
With or without the federal site, vaccine distributors still have a lofty vaccination goal in Shelby County.
“I set a goal of doing another 80,000 individuals over the next four to six weeks,” McGowen said. “If we do that, it will push the number of susceptible people in Shelby County to 20 percent or less.”
You do not have to have an appointment to come to the public vaccination sites. Pfizer is seeking full approval of its vaccine currently which doctors hope can draw more people to the vaccine in the coming weeks.
The company also got FDA emergency authorization for the vaccine in 12 through 15-year-olds late Monday afternoon. Those shots will be available to that age group, with parents or guardians present, starting Tuesday.
