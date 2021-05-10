Loews Hotel makes reduction in downtown Memphis project

May 10, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Loews Hotel is scaling back the scope of its $200,000 project in downtown Memphis.

In 2019, the company planned to buy the old Memphis police headquarters on Adams Avenue. Renderings showed a mix between a modern and historical look that included 500 rooms, a rooftop pool, and more.

In a statement, Loews said its plans no longer include the former police building.

The company is still working with the city to deliver a convention center hotel.

