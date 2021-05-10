Loews Hotel makes reduction in downtown Memphis project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Loews Hotel is scaling back the scope of its $200,000 project in downtown Memphis.
In 2019, the company planned to buy the old Memphis police headquarters on Adams Avenue. Renderings showed a mix between a modern and historical look that included 500 rooms, a rooftop pool, and more.
In a statement, Loews said its plans no longer include the former police building.
The company is still working with the city to deliver a convention center hotel.
