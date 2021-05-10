Man charged in Mother’s Day hotel robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Police Department has arrested a man accused of breaking into several cars at a Memphis hotel.
Martenio King, 24, was arrested Sunday evening after a lengthy police pursuit and charged with aggravated assault, intentionally evading arrest in auto, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, reckless driving, and resisting official detention.
According to the affidavit, King robbed the Extended Stay on Quail Hollow Sunday, May 9.
Later that day, police spotted the same pick-up truck that was involved in another crime and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused.
King led police on a pursuit before stopping at a dead end near Chelsea Ave.
Officers asked him to step out of the truck but he refused again, nearly hitting one officer with the truck.
King was eventually arrested in the 800 blocks of Claybrook, according to Memphis police.
