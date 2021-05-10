Memphis pediatrician, parent reacts to COVID-19 vaccine approval for children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the FDA’s approval, 50,000 more Shelby County residents are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
WMC Action News 5 talked with Le Bonheur pediatrician and parent, Dr. Jason Yaun, for his take on getting children vaccinated.
“The kids, they’re aware, they keep up with the news, they follow these things, and so I think a lot of them are excited about getting it and want to get it as well,” said Yaun. “So, I think have those conversations. The data’s out there that you should feel very comfortable getting your child vaccinated.”
Pfizer shots will be available to 12 to 15-year-olds starting Tuesday. A parent or guardian must be present during the administration.
