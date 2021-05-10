Memphis police investigate weekend violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating several violent crimes that happened over the weekend, including an incident that led a Memphis police officer to fire their gun.
On Sunday morning, police say officers responded to the Extended Stay America hotel near Massey Road and Poplar in east Memphis for a report about someone breaking into cars in the parking lot.
But while officers investigated, things took an unexpected turn when someone in a pick up truck tried to run an officer over.
Police say an officer fired their gun, but the suspect got away.
An affidavit says police later spotted the truck in north Memphis but the driver wouldn’t pull over.
They say that driver, 24-year old Martenio King, abandoned the truck, leading to a short foot chase before police were able to arrest him.
King faces several charges including aggravated assault and evading arrest.
Meanwhile, police continue to investigate two shootings involving children.
Police say a man and a juvenile were shot in southwest Memphis on Sunday night on Boxtown Road.
The man died from his injuries.
The juvenile’s injuries were listed as non-critical.
No suspect information was provided.
Police are also investigating a shooting that ended with a woman and her young son in the hospital.
An affidavit says the woman’s ex became upset about an earlier incident involving another man.
The affidavit says the man later fired shots into the woman’s car at Park Avenue near Lamar, injuring the woman and her 11-year-old son who was also in the car.
Their injuries were described as non life-threatening.
The affidavit says the woman’s one-year-old son was also missing for a period of time but was found safe and unharmed a short time later.
If you have any information that could help police in any of these cases, call crime stoppers at 528-CASH.
