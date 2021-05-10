Neighbors concerned after teens escape Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Five teens who escaped from Wilder Youth Development Center ended up on a family’s front porch asking to make a phone call.
The family said it was early in the morning and they soon realized who the teens were.
“I came to the door. I was like who is it? So, they were like our car broke down. Can we use the phone,” said Bianca Jones.
Jones lives a few miles from Wilder Youth Development Center with her mother and father. She said that knock came around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
“I was looking out the window and they were literally sitting on the porch on the steps, scattered out resting,” Jones said.
She said the teens, aged 16 to 18, were all dressed in grayish shorts, a white t-shirt, and black hoodies. She and her mother realized they were the ones who escaped from Wilder. They called the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. She did not let them use a phone.
Jones said they walked to a nearby bridge at Interstate 40 where they were captured. Four of the teens are from Memphis. Wilder is operated by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS). In a statement, DCS said the teens, around 11:00 p.m. Sunday, pushed their way past unarmed security guards, ran from a dormitory, and slipped through a hole that had been cut in a fence.
“It’s crazy. I don’t understand how they keep getting out of Wilder. I don’t understand,” said Jones. In November, five teens escaped and in 2019, teens at Wilder rioted causing extensive damage.
Investigators said over the past couple of years, deputies were called to the youth facility for sex and physical assaults, lewd behavior, and other disturbances. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said the calls seem to be increasing at Wilder.
The teens who escaped were in Wilder for crimes like carjacking, aggravated robbery, possession of a deadly weapon, and theft of property. They are now facing escape and vandalism charges.
Neighbors said this is especially troubling since there is a middle and high school near the facility as well as families.
“Everybody looks out for each other. Everybody takes precautions and kicks the door,” Jones said.
WMC Action News 5 talked with the District Attorney Mark Davidson, who said he will be reviewing the case to determine if there will be even more charges. He said me teens are back at Wilder.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.