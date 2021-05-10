‘No Crumb Left Behind’: Memphis Black Restaurant Week kicks off Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A week celebrating Memphis-based, Black-owned culinary businesses will kick off Friday and this year’s focus is strengthening these restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campaign is called “No Crumb Left Behind.”
“The No Crumb Left Behind the campaign is to ensure that we are helping as many culinary businesses stay afloat as the world recovers from the pandemic,” stated Derek Robinson, Black Restaurant Week Marketing Director. “We are adding more activations and working with additional partners to present programming to serve our full audience of restaurants, bakeries, caterers, chefs, and food trucks.”
During the campaign, BRW will host several culinary activities and virtual events including:
- Free entry-level business registration and inclusion in national culinary directory on Black Restaurant Week’s website
- Black-owned culinary marketplace retailing Black-owned curated food and houseware goods
- Aroma Culinary Business Conference a day-long business development conference
- Power of the Palate virtual national cocktail competition with Maker’s Mark
- NOSH Culinary Challenges include the “Vote or Pie” challenge and “The Pre-game” tailgate challenge engaging professional chefs and home cooks.
Due to financial hardships presented within the last year, BRW has waived the participation fee for all restaurants.
In 2020, the organization says it showcased 670 Black-owned culinary businesses across the United States and generated an average of 34% sales increase.
