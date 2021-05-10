NWS to survey tornado damage in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews from the National Weather Service will survey tornado damage left behind after Sunday’s storms to figure out how strong they were.
Sunday evening there was a mobile command center set up by first responders in the area of the Drummonds community as they responded.
First responders said the tornado went east and impacted Mumford and Gilt Edge. Chief Shannon Beasley with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office talked about residents cleaning up the debris left in the tornado’s wake.
”Neighbors are helping neighbors,” said Beasley. “There’s a bunch of trees down. It’s just a lot of good folks that live in Tipton County and basically this area right here. They’re very thankful for all that help.”
Tipton County EMA Director Tommy Dunavant followed the path of the tornado. He says that everyone seems to be OK physically despite a lot of damaged property.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.