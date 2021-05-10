Professional fishing legend receives honorary doctorate from University of Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A professional fishing legend received an honorary doctorate degree Saturday from the University of Tennessee (UT).
Bill Dance says his life story proves that if you have a dream and work toward it, nothing is impossible.
Wearing his trademark orange and white University of Tennessee cap, Dance has promoted fishing and conservation of America’s natural resources on Bill Dance Outdoors TV shows for near six decades. Saturday, he became just the 21st person in all of UT history to receive an honorary doctorate.
“When you wish upon a star, makes no difference who you are. When you set a goal, Walt Disney said that so perfectly, when you set goals on life, just reach for that star and work toward that,” said Dance.
Dance received his honorary doctorate in recognition of his success and support of agriculture and natural resources sciences.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.