Report: Arkansas in foster care crisis, needs more foster homes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There were nearly 4,400 children in foster care in the state of Arkansas last year, with state officials and officials with a Central Arkansas non-profit saying Friday that the need is great for help.
According to content partner KARK, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke with the non-profit group, The Call, Friday. The governor thanked the group, volunteers and foster parents for helping in a difficult year with COVID-19.
“Stay in there, recruit others, encourage others and that’s how you make a difference not just for one generation, but for many different generations,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
Of the 4,400, there are nearly 700 kids in Pulaski County in foster care with kids in other counties as well.
Foster parent Dennis Berry said he has fostered nearly 90 children in Garland County and that he receives about two or three calls a day for help.
“In our county, there’s almost 200 kids in foster care, there’s only 40-something homes,” Berry told KARK. “There’s not enough homes and so we can’t say no.”
People can learn more about the foster care and adoption process by visiting here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.