Scattered shower chances return Tuesday

THE REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will push through the Mid-South on Tuesday, which will bring a chance for rain. Scattered showers will arrive in the morning and then rain will become widespread in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected with this system. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.