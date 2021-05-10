Scattered shower chances return Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy through the afternoon with a slight chance of a shower, but most will stay dry. Highs in the upper 60s along with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% of a shower. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will push through the Mid-South on Tuesday, which will bring a chance for rain. Scattered showers will arrive in the morning and then rain will become widespread in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected with this system. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. On Sunday, highs will be near 80 under partly cloudy skies during the day but more clouds Sunday night with a slight chance of a shower.
